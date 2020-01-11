Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Noble Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Tudor Pickering cut Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Noble Energy stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,649,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,718,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Noble Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David L. Stover purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $251,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,235,076.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $4,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,368,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,771,450.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,961 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 23,257 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,428 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,245 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

