Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Lifted to “Buy” at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Nokia Oyj from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nokia Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $4.20 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank downgraded Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.85.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 21,241,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,033,644. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.25.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 5,900.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 1,096.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 63.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.