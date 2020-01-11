Noku Market Cap Tops $435,980.00 (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Noku has a total market capitalization of $435,980.00 and $477.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noku token can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, Noku has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.92 or 0.02004168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00183257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00027870 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00119772 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Noku Token Profile

Noku’s genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

