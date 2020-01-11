NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Reaches Market Capitalization of $353,885.00

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 10th. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Bittrex and CoinExchange. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $353,885.00 and approximately $720.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007801 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000088 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000227 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 608,004,864 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

