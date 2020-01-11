North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.98

North West Company Inc (TSE:NWC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.98 and traded as low as $27.72. North West shares last traded at $28.05, with a volume of 90,414 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on NWC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of North West from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of North West from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 17.28.

North West (TSE:NWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$519.52 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that North West Company Inc will post 1.7699999 EPS for the current year.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

