NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get NOW alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded NOW from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.25.

NOW stock opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.42. NOW has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $15.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.07 million. NOW had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NOW will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.