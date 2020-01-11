NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann raised shares of NuVasive from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Svb Leerink raised shares of NuVasive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.53.

NASDAQ:NUVA traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $80.09. The stock had a trading volume of 277,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $80.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.82.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $238,740.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 29,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $2,150,942.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 322.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

