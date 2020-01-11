NV5 Global’s (NVEE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Maxim Group in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.17% from the stock’s current price.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NVEE opened at $53.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $85.60.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $131.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $1,827,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $718,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,433.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,196. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NV5 Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in NV5 Global by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NV5 Global by 54.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 3.2% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 275,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

