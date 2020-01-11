NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.34

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.34 and traded as high as $0.42. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 4,195 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.75.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc provides airborne and gravity based geophysical survey services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

