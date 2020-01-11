ODEM Price Tops $0.0422 on Top Exchanges (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded up 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One ODEM token can now be purchased for about $0.0422 or 0.00000520 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex. During the last seven days, ODEM has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. ODEM has a total market cap of $9.26 million and $460,067.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ODEM

ODEM launched on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ODEM is odem.io . ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

