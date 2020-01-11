Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Shares Gap Up to $3.77

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $3.77. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 3,082,004 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Oncolytics Biotech from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oncolytics Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.