Oppenheimer Raises Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $265.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VRTX. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $228.54.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,303. The firm has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.89 and a 200-day moving average of $191.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $163.68 and a 12 month high of $233.26.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $101,291.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,538 shares of company stock worth $71,759,538 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,554,000 after acquiring an additional 532,371 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,661,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,605,582,000 after acquiring an additional 180,239 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,238,000 after acquiring an additional 335,938 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14,936.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,234,645 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,789,000 after acquiring an additional 133,930 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

