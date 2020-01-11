OracleChain (OCT) Price Up 4.6% This Week

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. OracleChain has a total market cap of $551,573.00 and $8,442.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OracleChain has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OracleChain token can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, OTCBTC and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.87 or 0.02003029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00182590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00027970 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00119535 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain’s launch date was June 10th, 2018. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain . The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io

OracleChain Token Trading

OracleChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, BigONE and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OracleChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

