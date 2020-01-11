Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11, Zacks reports. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 297.30%. The business had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ORMP opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $6.05.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORMP. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

