Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Orchard Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers medical research, gene therapy and inherited disorder treatment services which transforms the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. Orchard Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ORTX. Guggenheim began coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.09. 299,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,897. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -1.06. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $21.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,721 shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $266,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 99.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,046,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,870 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Inc. boosted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 3,035,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127,737 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 172.4% in the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,312,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 830,475 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 203.2% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,156,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,175,000 after purchasing an additional 774,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 99.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,044,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 521,646 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

