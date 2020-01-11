OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at CIBC

OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

OGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$10.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James cut shares of OrganiGram from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Pi Financial set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$8.20 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.44.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.97. OrganiGram has a one year low of C$4.11 and a one year high of C$11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 9.06. The stock has a market cap of $661.23 million and a PE ratio of 28.02.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

