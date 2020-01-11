Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

ORGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organogenesis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Organogenesis in a report on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.09.

NASDAQ:ORGO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.78. 150,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,531. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member acquired 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Organogenesis by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 23,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Organogenesis by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 23,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Organogenesis by 716.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 486,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Organogenesis by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 80,852 shares during the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

