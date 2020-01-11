Otis Gold (CVE:OOO) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.14

Otis Gold Corp (CVE:OOO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 88300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 million and a P/E ratio of -15.56.

About Otis Gold (CVE:OOO)

Otis Gold Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metals deposits in the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Kilgore gold project that includes 614 unpatented federal lode mining claims covering an area of 12,280 acres located in the Clark County, Idaho.

