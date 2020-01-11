Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Outfront Media by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Outfront Media by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OUT traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $28.17. 1,132,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,193. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average is $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.35). Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Outfront Media’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

