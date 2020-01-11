Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Shares Gap Up to $0.89

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.81, but opened at $0.89. Outlook Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 3,442,154 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Outlook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTLK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 712.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 347,238 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 389,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 106,293 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 3.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

