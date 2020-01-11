Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OVID. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $3.85 on Thursday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 199.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 34,850 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 67.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 443,490 shares in the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

