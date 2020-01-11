Oxford BioMedica’s (OXB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of LON OXB traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 690 ($9.08). 55,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,890,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Oxford BioMedica has a twelve month low of GBX 461.50 ($6.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 793 ($10.43). The company has a market cap of $530.25 million and a PE ratio of -59.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 634.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 620.09.

In other news, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo purchased 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 644 ($8.47) per share, for a total transaction of £2,672.60 ($3,515.65).

Oxford BioMedica Company Profile

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

