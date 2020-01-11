Pacific Smiles Group (ASX:PSQ) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (ASX:PSQ) traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$1.72 ($1.22) and last traded at A$1.72 ($1.22), 23,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.71 ($1.21).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is A$1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. The stock has a market cap of $265.99 million and a PE ratio of 31.25.

Pacific Smiles Group Company Profile (ASX:PSQ)

Pacific Smiles Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates dental centers under the Pacific Smiles Dental and nib Dental Care brand names in Eastern Australia. The company provides general dentistry services, including check-ups, teeth cleaning, fillings, and extractions; dental treatments, such as crowns, bridges, fillings, and extractions; advanced dentistry comprising dental implants; and specialist dentistry, such as orthodontics, prosthodontics, endodontics, and periodontics, as well as other treatments under general anaesthetic and intravenous sedation.

