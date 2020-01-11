Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.17

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.17 and traded as low as $1.03. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 15,900 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.70, a current ratio of 13.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.16. The firm has a market cap of $57.84 million and a PE ratio of 19.07.

Get Pan Orient Energy alerts:

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$168,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$168,000. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 313,100 shares of company stock worth $360,603.

About Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE)

Pan Orient Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds interests in the concession L53/48 located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and 78 sections of Sawn Lake Alberta Crown oil sands located in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.