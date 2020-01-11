Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PZZA. Jefferies Financial Group cut Papa John’s Int’l from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Papa John’s Int’l from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Northcoast Research restated a buy rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. MKM Partners cut Papa John’s Int’l from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s Int’l presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.55.

Shares of PZZA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.83. 548,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,905. Papa John’s Int’l has a 52 week low of $38.29 and a 52 week high of $65.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.72, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.41.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $403.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.54 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $102,216.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,134.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $107,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,200,552 shares of company stock valued at $125,434,817. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 1,073.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 679,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,393,000 after purchasing an additional 621,693 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter worth about $10,234,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter worth about $9,568,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 311.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 158,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 36.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 561,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,101,000 after purchasing an additional 149,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

