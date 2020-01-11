Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Receives $20.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

PRTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. WBB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research set a $36.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of PRTK traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. 1,626,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,617. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $138.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.82.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.06. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 505.07% and a negative return on equity of 5,327.73%. The company had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 14,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $44,993.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,569.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 23,656 shares of company stock worth $73,334 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 503.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 17,256 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 414,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 165,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 94,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

