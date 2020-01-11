Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) Releases Earnings Results

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Park Electrochemical had a net margin of 181.69% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $15.85 million for the quarter.

PKE opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94. Park Electrochemical has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $343.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park Electrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

About Park Electrochemical

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

