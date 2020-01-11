Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PNBK opened at $12.99 on Friday. Patriot National Bancorp has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.33.

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.