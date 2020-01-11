Paxos Standard Token Reaches Market Cap of $237.38 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 11th. Paxos Standard Token has a market capitalization of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io. Over the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.52 or 0.01987601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00184903 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00028213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00119548 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token’s genesis date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Gate.io and DOBI trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

