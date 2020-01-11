Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BBY. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.47) price objective (down previously from GBX 360 ($4.74)) on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Balfour Beatty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 337 ($4.43).

BBY stock opened at GBX 261 ($3.43) on Wednesday. Balfour Beatty has a twelve month low of GBX 192.30 ($2.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 295.80 ($3.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 16.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 247.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 230.15.

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Leo Quinn acquired 13,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £30,107.72 ($39,605.00). Insiders have bought 13,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,649 in the last three months.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

