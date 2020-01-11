Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for John Laing Group (LON:JLG)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of John Laing Group (LON:JLG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 440 ($5.79) target price on the stock.

JLG has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on John Laing Group from GBX 389 ($5.12) to GBX 369 ($4.85) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.79) price objective on shares of John Laing Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on John Laing Group from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. John Laing Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 422.80 ($5.56).

John Laing Group stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 385 ($5.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,925. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 379.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 373.50. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. John Laing Group has a 52-week low of GBX 320.27 ($4.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 403.40 ($5.31).

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

