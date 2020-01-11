Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Newriver Reit (LON:NRR)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) in a report published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.96) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC cut their price target on Newriver Reit from GBX 244 ($3.21) to GBX 232 ($3.05) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Newriver Reit from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.96) price target on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 228.67 ($3.01).

Get Newriver Reit alerts:

LON:NRR opened at GBX 196.40 ($2.58) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 197.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 185.78. Newriver Reit has a 52-week low of GBX 143.20 ($1.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 246 ($3.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.24 million and a PE ratio of -9.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Newriver Reit’s dividend payout ratio is -1.10%.

About Newriver Reit

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Newriver Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newriver Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.