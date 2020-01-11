Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,425 ($58.21) target price (up previously from GBX 3,750 ($49.33)) on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Derwent London to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 3,850 ($50.64) in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,442.23 ($45.28).

Get Derwent London alerts:

LON:DLN opened at GBX 3,902 ($51.33) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,836.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,388.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. Derwent London has a 52 week low of GBX 2,847 ($37.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,082 ($53.70).

In related news, insider Simon P. Silver sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.96), for a total value of £349,400 ($459,615.89). Also, insider John David Burns sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,526 ($46.38), for a total value of £5,289,000 ($6,957,379.64).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.