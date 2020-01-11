Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Grainger (LON:GRI)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.81) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Grainger from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating on shares of Grainger in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Grainger from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Grainger from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 292.50 ($3.85).

Get Grainger alerts:

LON GRI traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 300.80 ($3.96). 3,013,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,206. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 295.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 259.05. Grainger has a twelve month low of GBX 208 ($2.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 318 ($4.18). The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.46 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

In related news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of £299.28 ($393.69). Also, insider Vanessa Simms purchased 106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £296.80 ($390.42).

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.