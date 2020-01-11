Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Down 6%

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)’s share price fell 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.59 and last traded at $27.87, 6,568,629 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 5,343,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTON. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Peloton from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Peloton in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Peloton in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Peloton in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.35 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Peloton will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

