Peony Price Reaches $0.0339 on Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000415 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Peony has a market capitalization of $53,575.00 and approximately $4,540.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Peony has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00013222 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 1,744,800 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,721 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

