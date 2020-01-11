Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

PEBO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

PEBO traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.39. 79,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,348. The firm has a market cap of $711.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average is $32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $34.94.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,755.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $184,722.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,106 shares of company stock valued at $495,312 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 31.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 151.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 39,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 21.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

