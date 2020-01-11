Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup lowered Pets at Home Group to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pets at Home Group to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 255 ($3.35) in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 252 ($3.31).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

LON PETS opened at GBX 265 ($3.49) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 265.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 225.48. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113.30 ($1.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300.60 ($3.95). The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 1%. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.71%.

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 50,000 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.66), for a total value of £139,000 ($182,846.62).

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.