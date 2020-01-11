PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

PGTI stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $873.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $197.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.78 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $172,384.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,313,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,973,120.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 46,898 shares of company stock valued at $759,171 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 9.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at about $530,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 9.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

