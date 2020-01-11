Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reissued their overweight rating on shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) in a report published on Wednesday morning, LiveTradingNews reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PM. Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.17.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.46. 4,411,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,310,621. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.09. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $67.83 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.76%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 71.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Philip Morris International by 10.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,766,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after acquiring an additional 173,113 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 41.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824,567 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

