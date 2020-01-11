Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3,861.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,744,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,451,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,409,691,000 after buying an additional 1,172,468 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 248.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,511,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,351,000 after buying an additional 1,077,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth $47,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,910,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.84.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

