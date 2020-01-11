Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Increased by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 183.3% during the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $20,258,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $4,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

PSX traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $104.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,250. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.24 and a 200-day moving average of $105.84. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

