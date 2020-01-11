Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

FENG stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $53.20 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Phoenix New Media will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. 14.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

