Photon Trading Up 36.6% Over Last Week (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, Photon has traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Photon has a total market capitalization of $131,652.00 and $5.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Photon coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,126.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.10 or 0.01797313 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $268.63 or 0.03304692 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00629740 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00785504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010608 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00070440 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00024591 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00440819 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 32,101,535,780 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin . Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

