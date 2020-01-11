PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PLx Pharma has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of PLx Pharma stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,306. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32. PLx Pharma has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $42.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 5.09.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Research analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PLx Pharma by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 32,874 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PLx Pharma by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC bought a new position in PLx Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PLx Pharma by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing its PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

