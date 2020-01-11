PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.16-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.20. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2019

After-Hours guidance to 2.13-2.16 EPS.

PNM Resources stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.35. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $40.06 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.16.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 58.00%.

PNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

