PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.16-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.20. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2019
After-Hours guidance to 2.13-2.16 EPS.
PNM Resources stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.35. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $40.06 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.16.
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.
About PNM Resources
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
