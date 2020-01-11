Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Polar Capital (LON:POLR) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 710 ($9.34) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.34) target price on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

POLR opened at GBX 588 ($7.73) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $568.06 million and a P/E ratio of 11.44. Polar Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 450 ($5.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 628 ($8.26). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 547.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 544.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Polar Capital’s payout ratio is 0.64%.

About Polar Capital

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

