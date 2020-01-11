PonziCoin (PONZI) Price Hits $0.0022 on Exchanges

PonziCoin (CURRENCY:PONZI) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One PonziCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PonziCoin has traded 52.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PonziCoin has a market capitalization of $1,883.00 and $116.00 worth of PonziCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PonziCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $160.00 or 0.01987435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00185116 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00028109 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00119581 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PonziCoin Profile

PonziCoin’s total supply is 861,099 coins.

PonziCoin Coin Trading

PonziCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PonziCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PonziCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PonziCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PonziCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PonziCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.