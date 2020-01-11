PopularCoin (POP) Price Reaches $0.0001

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 172.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded up 43.1% against the dollar. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $207,710.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00599725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010719 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00053542 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000856 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00013222 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00077966 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009817 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,988,954,463 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

