Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Receives €73.80 Average PT from Analysts

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €73.80 ($85.81).

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAH3 shares. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Porsche Automobil stock traded up €0.94 ($1.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €69.86 ($81.23). The company had a trading volume of 525,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of €52.38 ($60.91) and a 52 week high of €70.18 ($81.60). The company has a 50 day moving average of €67.50 and a 200-day moving average of €62.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

